Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $543.97 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) will post $543.97 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Ultra Clean’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $542.00 million to $545.93 million. Ultra Clean posted sales of $363.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ultra Clean will report full-year sales of $2.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ultra Clean.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 24.27% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $515.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Ultra Clean’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on UCTT. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Ultra Clean from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Ultra Clean in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Ultra Clean from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

UCTT stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.03. 388,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,230. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Ultra Clean has a 12-month low of $19.08 and a 12-month high of $65.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.99.

In other Ultra Clean news, insider William Joe Williams sold 7,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.88, for a total transaction of $392,389.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,724,205.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacqueline A. Seto sold 1,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $93,886.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,172.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,904 shares of company stock valued at $809,943 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ultra Clean during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 184.0% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the second quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 1,677.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.42% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

