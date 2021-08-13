Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:UEHPY) Short Interest Down 85.7% in July

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:UEHPY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the July 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on UEHPY shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ultra Electronics in a report on Monday, July 19th. started coverage on shares of Ultra Electronics in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ultra Electronics in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Investec cut shares of Ultra Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.39 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.39.

OTCMKTS:UEHPY remained flat at $$16.39 during mid-day trading on Friday. Ultra Electronics has a 52-week low of $13.38 and a 52-week high of $16.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.67.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.099 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th.

Ultra Electronics Company Profile

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc provides application-engineered bespoke solutions in the defense, security, critical detection, and control markets. It operates through three segments: Maritime, Intelligence & Communications, and Critical Detection & Control. The company offers sonobuoys and anti-submarine warfare systems; integrated hull and variable depth sonar systems for manned and unmanned platforms; torpedo defense systems; deployable underwater sensors; electronic warfare systems; and naval systems and sensors, such as acoustic and sonar systems, torpedo defense, and radar sensor solutions, as well as degaussing systems and power conversion solutions for naval applications, including electromagnetic analysis for naval platforms and ranges.

