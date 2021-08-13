UMH Properties, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share (NYSE:UMH)

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) – Stock analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for UMH Properties in a research report issued on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.24. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for UMH Properties’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.04). UMH Properties had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 48.77%.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on UMH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Aegis raised their price objective on shares of UMH Properties from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. UMH Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.20.

NYSE UMH opened at $23.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.06 and a beta of 1.13. UMH Properties has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $24.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is currently 108.57%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in UMH Properties by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in UMH Properties by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 78,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 99,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 59.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

