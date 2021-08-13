Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.130-$0.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.080. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Under Armour also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.500-$0.520 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UAA. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Under Armour from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Under Armour from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Under Armour from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Under Armour from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Under Armour from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.32.

Shares of UAA traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.44. 29,519 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,576,619. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.40. The stock has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Under Armour has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $26.45.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Under Armour will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

