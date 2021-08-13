UniMex Network Price Tops $0.77 on Top Exchanges (UMX)

UniMex Network (CURRENCY:UMX) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. UniMex Network has a market capitalization of $5.35 million and approximately $69,611.00 worth of UniMex Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, UniMex Network has traded up 6.1% against the US dollar. One UniMex Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.77 or 0.00001653 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get UniMex Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00047659 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.38 or 0.00145319 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $71.02 or 0.00153163 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003434 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,358.44 or 0.99979950 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.26 or 0.00869707 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UniMex Network Coin Profile

UniMex Network was first traded on January 8th, 2021. UniMex Network’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,986,618 coins. UniMex Network’s official Twitter account is @UniMex_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniMex is an on-chain margin-trading platform entirely contained within Uniswap. Which means that shorts/longs are directly executed on Uniswap, rather than through an off-chain approach e.g. through a 0x relayer. Margin traders are charged fees which are disbursed to lenders as a reward for supplying liquidity to lending pools. “

Buying and Selling UniMex Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniMex Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniMex Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UniMex Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UniMex Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UniMex Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.