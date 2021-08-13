Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by AMI Investment Management Inc.

AMI Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,429 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $33,000. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $227.75. 55,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,812,089. The company’s 50-day moving average is $220.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $171.50 and a 1 year high of $231.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 52.26%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. TD Securities increased their price target on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.50.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

