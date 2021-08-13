United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Holdings Raised by Busey Wealth Management

Busey Wealth Management grew its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 4.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.75.

UPS opened at $193.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $168.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $203.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.63 and a 52-week high of $219.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.57%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

