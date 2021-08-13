United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Stock Position Lowered by Seelaus Asset Management LLC

Seelaus Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,351 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. United Rentals makes up approximately 1.4% of Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,262,287 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,732,926,000 after buying an additional 194,314 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 29,453.5% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,457,755 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,500,000 after buying an additional 3,446,055 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in United Rentals by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,403,724 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $791,570,000 after purchasing an additional 96,594 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in United Rentals by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,312,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $432,144,000 after purchasing an additional 13,311 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in United Rentals by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,257,321 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $412,969,000 after purchasing an additional 40,053 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

URI traded down $8.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $353.11. 580,292 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 760,697. The firm has a market cap of $25.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $318.34. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.01 and a 52-week high of $364.30.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by ($0.15). United Rentals had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 29.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.68 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on URI shares. Citigroup upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on United Rentals from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. United Rentals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.69.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

