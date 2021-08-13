UpHealth’s (UPH) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of UpHealth (NYSE:UPH) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for UpHealth’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on UpHealth in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities started coverage on UpHealth in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UpHealth from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:UPH opened at $5.05 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.44. UpHealth has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $12.12.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UpHealth during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in UpHealth in the second quarter worth about $97,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in UpHealth in the second quarter worth about $532,000. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new stake in UpHealth in the second quarter worth about $606,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in UpHealth in the second quarter worth about $11,973,000. Institutional investors own 43.26% of the company’s stock.

UpHealth Company Profile

UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. The company provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. It serves empowering providers, health systems, health plans and governments, employers, and educational institutions.

