Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Barclays

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) was upgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on UPST. Citigroup upgraded Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Upstart in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Upstart from $149.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Upstart from $152.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.10.

Shares of UPST stock opened at $178.12 on Friday. Upstart has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $191.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.41.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $193.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.75 million. The company’s revenue was up 1017.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Upstart will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Upstart by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,530,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,109,000 after purchasing an additional 20,289 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in Upstart by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,601,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,352,000 after purchasing an additional 279,256 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Upstart by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 776,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,994,000 after purchasing an additional 391,627 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Upstart by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 613,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,672,000 after purchasing an additional 21,256 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Upstart during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,392,000. 48.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

