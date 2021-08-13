Upstart Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:UPST)

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 75,279 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 161% compared to the average volume of 28,875 call options.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup raised shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Upstart from $149.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Barclays raised shares of Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Upstart from $152.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.10.

Get Upstart alerts:

NASDAQ:UPST traded up $18.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $196.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,468,724. Upstart has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $191.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.41.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $193.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.75 million. The company’s revenue was up 1017.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Upstart will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPST. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Upstart in the first quarter worth about $25,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Upstart in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in Upstart in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Upstart in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upstart during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.79% of the company’s stock.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.