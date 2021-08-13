Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) Shares Purchased by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,806 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Urstadt Biddle Properties worth $2,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UBA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1,064.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 85.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Urstadt Biddle Properties alerts:

Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties stock opened at $19.24 on Friday. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.22 and a 52-week high of $19.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $775.03 million, a P/E ratio of 74.00 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. This is a boost from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.31%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on UBA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Urstadt Biddle Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.60.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.