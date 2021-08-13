VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The energy company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports. VAALCO Energy had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 16.36%.

NYSE:EGY opened at $2.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $152.36 million, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 2.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.98. VAALCO Energy has a twelve month low of $0.81 and a twelve month high of $3.70.

Several brokerages recently commented on EGY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VAALCO Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of VAALCO Energy in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

