Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:VACC traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $14.55. The stock had a trading volume of 13,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,631. Vaccitech has a 1-year low of $12.25 and a 1-year high of $17.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.09.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VACC. William Blair began coverage on shares of Vaccitech in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Vaccitech in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Vaccitech in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Vaccitech in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Vaccitech plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel T cell immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancers. Its therapeutic programs include VTP-300, indicated for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B infection; VTP-200, indicated for the treatment of human papilloma virus infection; VTP-850, indicated for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VTP-600, indicated for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

