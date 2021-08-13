Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Buys 2,233 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 170.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 105.8% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 950.0% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000.

Shares of TIP stock opened at $128.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.43. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $123.51 and a 12-month high of $130.65.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

