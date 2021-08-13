Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 8.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,488 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton, Dickinson and has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $273.89.

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total value of $94,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total transaction of $64,451.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,285 shares in the company, valued at $311,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 922 shares of company stock valued at $223,034. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BDX opened at $246.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.03. The company has a market capitalization of $70.68 billion, a PE ratio of 38.63, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.76. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $219.50 and a 52 week high of $267.37.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

