Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $424,000 Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at about $243,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at about $8,586,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.7% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at about $1,458,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 15.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 57,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after buying an additional 7,449 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MRVL. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $67.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Summit Insights upgraded Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marvell Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.33.

In other Marvell Technology news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $535,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $853,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,100 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MRVL opened at $59.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.65. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.53 and a 12 month high of $62.71.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $832.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.02 million. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

