Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,218 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 2.5% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 10,533 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 18.8% in the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 24,224 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. WT Wealth Management grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 1.7% in the second quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 19,859 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 8.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,427 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LUV opened at $50.99 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $33.48 and a 52 week high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.61 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.20.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 33.72%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.67) EPS. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 297.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Southwest Airlines from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Redburn Partners started coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Southwest Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.03.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

