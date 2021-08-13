Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Buys 7,381 Shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,381 shares during the quarter. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF makes up 2.8% of Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.84% of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF worth $10,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 16,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,325. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.93. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $54.67 and a 1-year high of $58.80.

