Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 2.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 606.8% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the second quarter worth $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 579.7% in the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at $33,000. 69.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.10. 82,555 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,251,101. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.51 and a 52-week high of $65.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.16.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 15.49%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MDLZ. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.08.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 161,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $10,033,855.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

