Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,497 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,315 shares during the quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GS. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $4.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $410.10. The company had a trading volume of 84,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,957,657. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $375.84. The stock has a market cap of $138.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.48. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.52 and a 12-month high of $418.62.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The business had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 33.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.26 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 14.60%.

Several research analysts have commented on GS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $351.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays set a $437.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.82.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

