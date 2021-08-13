Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,945 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Splunk accounts for about 2.0% of Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $7,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Splunk by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Splunk by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 188,423 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,015,000 after purchasing an additional 4,152 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Splunk during the 1st quarter valued at about $332,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in Splunk by 132.0% during the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 58,825 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $7,970,000 after purchasing an additional 33,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Splunk by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 60,250 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $8,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPLK stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $148.05. The company had a trading volume of 24,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,282,055. Splunk Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.28 and a 52-week high of $225.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.20 and a beta of 1.23.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.21). Splunk had a negative return on equity of 49.90% and a negative net margin of 46.72%. The company had revenue of $502.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. Splunk’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 7,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total value of $927,281.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $89,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,318 shares of company stock worth $1,277,372 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SPLK shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. reduced their price target on shares of Splunk from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Splunk from $220.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Splunk from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Splunk from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.39.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

