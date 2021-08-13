Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Sells 2,100 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 82,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $4,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRP. Savior LLC increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 180.7% in the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 539 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 54.4% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in TC Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TRP shares. Morgan Stanley cut TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. CIBC increased their target price on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on TC Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. TC Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.09.

TC Energy stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.78. The stock had a trading volume of 35,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,996,363. TC Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $38.80 and a 52-week high of $53.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.6917 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 39.49%.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

