Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $7.29 Per Share

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for Valneva in a report issued on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now expects that the company will post earnings of $7.29 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.79. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Valneva’s FY2023 earnings at $5.81 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.85 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.96 EPS.

Get Valneva alerts:

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $27.98 million during the quarter.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on VALN. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Valneva in a report on Monday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Valneva in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Valneva in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Valneva stock opened at $25.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.22. Valneva has a fifty-two week low of $24.16 and a fifty-two week high of $31.33.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Valneva stock. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 56,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,000. CVI Holdings LLC owned 0.11% of Valneva at the end of the most recent quarter.

Valneva Company Profile

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Valneva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valneva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.