Value and Indexed Property Income Trust (LON:VIP) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $222.79

Value and Indexed Property Income Trust PLC (LON:VIP) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 222.79 ($2.91) and traded as low as GBX 221.66 ($2.90). Value and Indexed Property Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 225 ($2.94), with a volume of 10,864 shares.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 223.10. The firm has a market cap of £93.65 million and a P/E ratio of 8.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.42, a quick ratio of 28.57 and a current ratio of 28.88.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a dividend of GBX 3.60 ($0.05) per share. This is a positive change from Value and Indexed Property Income Trust’s previous dividend of $2.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. Value and Indexed Property Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 0.43%.

Value and Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Value & Income Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by OLIM Ltd. and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund also invests in convertible securities. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

