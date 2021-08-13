Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 34.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,107 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,231,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,610,000 after purchasing an additional 76,995 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,259,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,826,000 after purchasing an additional 49,973 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 829,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,721,000 after purchasing an additional 55,553 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 772,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,618,000 after purchasing an additional 74,305 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 24.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 698,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,528,000 after purchasing an additional 138,264 shares during the period.

VXF stock opened at $188.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $186.44. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $122.45 and a 12-month high of $190.71.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

