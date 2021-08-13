Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) is Stephenson National Bank & Trust’s 9th Largest Position

Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 80,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,413 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 2.8% of Stephenson National Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Stephenson National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 22.2% during the second quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 22,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VWO traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.39. 6,751,901 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,844,286. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.53 and a 1-year high of $56.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.04.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

