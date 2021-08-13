Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Purchased by RWM Asset Management LLC

RWM Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,197 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $5,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter worth $949,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 145.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at $869,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,572,000. Finally, Moller Financial Services grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 78,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,056,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,088,893. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $49.17 and a 1-year high of $70.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.43.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

