Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Acquired by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.2% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 22,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Management Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 4,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $108.17 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $77.96 and a 52 week high of $108.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.41.

