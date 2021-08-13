Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Marino Stram & Associates LLC

Marino Stram & Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297,851 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 22,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 4,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period.

Shares of VYM stock opened at $108.17 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $108.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.41.

