Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Shares Sold by RWM Asset Management LLC

RWM Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 94,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,546 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF accounts for 1.8% of RWM Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. RWM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $9,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $55,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $62,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $84,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MGV traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.12. The company had a trading volume of 90,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,774. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $73.48 and a twelve month high of $103.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.42.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

