Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Position Cut by Horizon Financial Services LLC

Horizon Financial Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 68.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,448 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 3.8% of Horizon Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Horizon Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 6,285 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 70,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after buying an additional 13,454 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of BND traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $86.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,946,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,841,958. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.09. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $84.22 and a 1-year high of $88.89.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.136 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.