Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Trinity Wealth Management LLC

Trinity Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 0.3% of Trinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Trinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22,680.8% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,481,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470,844 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 25,783,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,329,209,000 after buying an additional 1,752,842 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $168,540,000. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,407,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,515,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,132,000 after buying an additional 489,172 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $229.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,977,291. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $162.85 and a 52-week high of $230.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $224.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

