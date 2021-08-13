Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,807 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $23,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,120,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,706,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth $348,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 32,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,306 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 30.9% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period.

VTV stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $142.21. 1,432,434 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,919,583. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $100.68 and a 52 week high of $142.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.56.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

