Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $215.05 Million

Equities analysts predict that Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) will post $215.05 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Varex Imaging’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $215.00 million to $215.10 million. Varex Imaging posted sales of $170.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Varex Imaging will report full-year sales of $806.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $806.80 million to $806.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $844.80 million, with estimates ranging from $834.10 million to $855.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Varex Imaging.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.13. Varex Imaging had a positive return on equity of 1.65% and a negative net margin of 7.92%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Varex Imaging by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 386,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after purchasing an additional 131,803 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Varex Imaging by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,308,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,832,000 after purchasing an additional 13,791 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Varex Imaging by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Varex Imaging by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,909,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,579,000 after purchasing an additional 404,866 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Varex Imaging during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,778,000.

NASDAQ:VREX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.80. 909,219 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,453. Varex Imaging has a 12-month low of $10.36 and a 12-month high of $29.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.98.

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

