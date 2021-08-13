Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $215.05 Million

Posted by on Aug 13th, 2021

Equities analysts predict that Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) will post $215.05 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Varex Imaging’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $215.00 million to $215.10 million. Varex Imaging posted sales of $170.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Varex Imaging will report full-year sales of $806.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $806.80 million to $806.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $844.80 million, with estimates ranging from $834.10 million to $855.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Varex Imaging.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.13. Varex Imaging had a positive return on equity of 1.65% and a negative net margin of 7.92%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Varex Imaging by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 386,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after purchasing an additional 131,803 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Varex Imaging by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,308,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,832,000 after purchasing an additional 13,791 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Varex Imaging by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Varex Imaging by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,909,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,579,000 after purchasing an additional 404,866 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Varex Imaging during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,778,000.

NASDAQ:VREX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.80. 909,219 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,453. Varex Imaging has a 12-month low of $10.36 and a 12-month high of $29.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.98.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Varex Imaging (VREX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX)

Receive News & Ratings for Varex Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varex Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.