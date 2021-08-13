Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.250-$0.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $205 million-$225 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $202.27 million.

VREX stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.80. 909,219 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,453. Varex Imaging has a twelve month low of $10.36 and a twelve month high of $29.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.98. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.97.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.13. Varex Imaging had a negative net margin of 7.92% and a positive return on equity of 1.65%. Research analysts anticipate that Varex Imaging will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

