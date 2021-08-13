Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Purchased by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,043 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.39.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.29, for a total transaction of $273,593.11. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,276,958.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.91, for a total transaction of $750,828.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,827.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,078 shares of company stock worth $4,868,755. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE VEEV opened at $320.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.68, a PEG ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.73. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $235.74 and a one year high of $343.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $317.16.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $433.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.07 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 16.40%. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

