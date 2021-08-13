Veriti Management LLC Acquires 370 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Nutrien during the first quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nutrien during the first quarter worth $29,000. First Command Bank increased its position in Nutrien by 650.0% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Nutrien during the first quarter worth $32,000. 63.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NTR opened at $63.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.31 billion, a PE ratio of 58.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.93. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1-year low of $36.56 and a 1-year high of $65.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.81.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

NTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. HSBC upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $75.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.83.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.