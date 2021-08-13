Veriti Management LLC Acquires 536 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Veriti Management LLC raised its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 2.7% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in DTE Energy by 18.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in DTE Energy by 1.8% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in DTE Energy by 1.3% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust grew its stake in DTE Energy by 2.7% during the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 4,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DTE shares. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $131.00 target price on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho raised their price objective on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective (up previously from $128.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on DTE Energy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. DTE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.85.

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $119.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.20. The company has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.63. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $91.38 and a 12 month high of $121.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.26. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 9.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 2.52%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.36%.

In related news, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,205,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.