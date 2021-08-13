Veriti Management LLC Buys Shares of 6,998 Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,998 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LUV. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 591.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,547,680 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $216,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034,431 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the first quarter valued at about $70,745,000. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 11.7% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,111,768 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $434,245,000 after purchasing an additional 743,197 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 831.4% in the first quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 784,264 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $47,887,000 after purchasing an additional 700,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the first quarter valued at about $40,333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

LUV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.30 price target on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.24 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.03.

NYSE LUV opened at $50.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.20. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $33.48 and a one year high of $64.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.17 billion, a PE ratio of -18.61 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 16.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 297.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.67) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.