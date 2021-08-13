Veriti Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Veriti Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 37.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,545 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 942 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 162,983 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,024,000 after purchasing an additional 19,630 shares in the last quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 269,400 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,891,000 after purchasing an additional 128,100 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 5,296 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 17,946 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,376,704 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $295,840,000 after purchasing an additional 137,719 shares in the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $194.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $185.32 and a 52 week high of $283.45.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 29.73%. As a group, research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on VRTX shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $277.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $358.00 to $307.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.25.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $117,216.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,955.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.