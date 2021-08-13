Veriti Management LLC Invests $351,000 in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of NIO by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 9,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIO by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of NIO by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of NIO by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.62% of the company’s stock.

NIO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of NIO in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. HSBC raised shares of NIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. BOCOM International initiated coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CLSA initiated coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.70.

NIO stock opened at $42.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66.64 billion, a PE ratio of -45.18 and a beta of 2.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.35. Nio Inc – has a 12-month low of $12.54 and a 12-month high of $66.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.12. NIO had a negative net margin of 38.46% and a negative return on equity of 61.18%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

