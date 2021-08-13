Veriti Management LLC Purchases New Position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Penn National Gaming by 40.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,386,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,592,000 after purchasing an additional 972,871 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in Penn National Gaming by 179.3% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,404,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,273,000 after purchasing an additional 901,788 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Penn National Gaming by 30.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,858,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,892,000 after purchasing an additional 430,912 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the first quarter worth approximately $32,293,000. Finally, Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Penn National Gaming by 2,753,400.0% during the first quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 275,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,868,000 after purchasing an additional 275,340 shares during the period. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PENN opened at $73.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -522.89 and a beta of 2.55. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a one year low of $50.87 and a one year high of $142.00.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.24. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.69) earnings per share. Penn National Gaming’s revenue was up 406.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Penn National Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $149.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.67.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

