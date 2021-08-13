Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $33.40 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) will post sales of $33.40 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Verizon Communications’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $34.47 billion and the lowest is $32.38 billion. Verizon Communications posted sales of $31.54 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verizon Communications will report full-year sales of $135.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $133.88 billion to $137.93 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $136.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $132.60 billion to $138.75 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Verizon Communications.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VZ. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.31.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $86,355.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,023 shares in the company, valued at $1,668,378.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $87,779.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,782,521.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,664 shares of company stock valued at $262,615 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VZ. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 151.4% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Syverson Strege & Co raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 809.5% in the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 573 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 313.3% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VZ stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.64. The company had a trading volume of 10,636,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,773,152. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $230.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.48. Verizon Communications has a 12-month low of $53.83 and a 12-month high of $61.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.627 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.22%.

Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

