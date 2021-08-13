Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 82.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 61,915 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,027 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. First National Bank of South Miami increased its position in Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 17,824 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 13,778 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 18,131 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.1% in the first quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,273 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.9% in the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 20,064 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. HSBC increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Cowen boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.31.

Shares of VZ stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.91. 149,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,773,152. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.83 and a 52 week high of $61.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.19. The stock has a market cap of $231.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.48.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.627 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.22%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $88,479.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,885,210.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $86,355.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,023 shares in the company, valued at $1,668,378.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,664 shares of company stock worth $262,615. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

