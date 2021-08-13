Versor Investments LP Acquires Shares of 1,610,184 Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,610,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,037,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Diamond S Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,262,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping during the first quarter worth $1,100,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,938,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,446,000 after buying an additional 82,662 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping during the first quarter worth $753,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 17.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 477,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,793,000 after buying an additional 71,351 shares during the period. 67.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Diamond S Shipping stock remained flat at $$9.69 during trading hours on Friday. Diamond S Shipping Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.31 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.05). Diamond S Shipping had a negative net margin of 11.68% and a negative return on equity of 1.68%. The firm had revenue of $87.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.81 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Diamond S Shipping Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DSSI shares. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Diamond S Shipping in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diamond S Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

About Diamond S Shipping

Diamond S Shipping Inc provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other products in the international shipping markets. The company operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 12, 2021, it owned and operated a fleet of 64 vessels, including 13 Suezmax crude carriers, one Aframax crude carrier, and 50 medium-range product tankers.

