Versor Investments LP Grows Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 51.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,835 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in W. P. Carey by 130.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 61.9% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 50.0% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 80.0% in the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 55.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W. P. Carey stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.37. The company had a trading volume of 33,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,941. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.93. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.68 and a 1-year high of $82.37. The company has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $319.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.03 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 36.74% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.61%.

Several research firms have commented on WPC. Evercore ISI raised shares of W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.60.

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

