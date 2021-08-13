Versor Investments LP Makes New $2.62 Million Investment in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 112,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Welbilt by 224.4% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Welbilt during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welbilt during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Welbilt by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welbilt during the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Richard N. Caron sold 36,392 shares of Welbilt stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total value of $847,933.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,730 shares in the company, valued at $995,609. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WBT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. William Blair downgraded Welbilt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. CL King downgraded Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Welbilt from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.38.

Welbilt stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.25. 29,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,599,230. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 212.09 and a beta of 2.47. Welbilt, Inc has a 12-month low of $5.85 and a 12-month high of $25.19.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. Welbilt had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 1.37%. The company had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Welbilt’s revenue was up 92.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Welbilt

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

