Versor Investments LP Makes New Investment in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,720,945 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $93,688,000. Nuance Communications comprises 3.3% of Versor Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 1.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 15,023,667 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $655,633,000 after purchasing an additional 245,008 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC raised its holdings in Nuance Communications by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,590,793 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $156,702,000 after acquiring an additional 28,889 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Nuance Communications by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,241,694 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $141,469,000 after acquiring an additional 979,055 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Nuance Communications by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 3,090,291 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $134,860,000 after acquiring an additional 851,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Nuance Communications by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,072,684 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,256,000 after acquiring an additional 190,631 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NUAN shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 target price (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

In other Nuance Communications news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 36,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total value of $1,979,389.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $961,600.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert Weideman sold 11,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $615,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 447,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,637,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,990 shares of company stock worth $4,805,151. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NUAN stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.73. 36,849 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,955,484. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $55.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,741.37 and a beta of 1.27.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). Nuance Communications had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $336.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Nuance Communications, Inc is the pioneer in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The firm delivers solutions that understand, analyze and respond to people, amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Enterprise, and Other.

