Versor Investments LP Purchases 8,804 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Versor Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 200.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,804 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 410.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the first quarter worth $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the first quarter worth $38,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 156.6% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DAR stock traded up $0.84 on Friday, hitting $78.17. 24,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,690,968. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.52. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.45 and a fifty-two week high of $79.65.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.35. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Darling Ingredients’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DAR. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Darling Ingredients from $89.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens boosted their target price on Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup began coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Darling Ingredients has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.23.

In other Darling Ingredients news, Director Charles L. Adair acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.84 per share, for a total transaction of $32,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,221,046.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Joseph Manzi acquired 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.65 per share, for a total transaction of $133,608.75. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,609.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

